mnt
MNT - 蒙古图格里克

The 蒙古图格里克 is the currency of 蒙古. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 蒙古图格里克 exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolia Tughrik is MNT, and the currency symbol is ₮. Below, you'll find 蒙古图格里克 rates and a currency converter.

蒙古图格里克 Stats

Name蒙古图格里克
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Möngö
Minor unit symbolMöngö
Top MNT conversionMNT to USD
Top MNT chartMNT to USD chart

蒙古图格里克 Profile

NicknamesTögrög
CoinsFreq used: ₮20, ₮50, ₮100, ₮200, ₮500
Bank notesFreq used: ₮10, ₮20, ₮100, ₮500, ₮1000, ₮5000, ₮10000, ₮20000
Central bankBank of Mongolia
Users
蒙古

