MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

The Mongolian Tughrik is the currency of Mongolia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Tugriks is MNT, and the currency symbol is ₮. Below, you'll find Mongolian Tughrik rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Mongolian Tughrik
|Symbol
|₮
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Möngö
|Minor unit symbol
|Möngö
|Top MNT conversion
|MNT to USD
|Top MNT chart
|MNT to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Tögrög
|Coins
|Freq used: ₮20, ₮50, ₮100, ₮200, ₮500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₮10, ₮20, ₮100, ₮500, ₮1000, ₮5000, ₮10000, ₮20000
|Central bank
|Bank of Mongolia
|Users
Mongolia
Mongolia
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MNT email updatesGet MNT rates on my phoneGet a MNT currency data API for my business