mnt
MNT - モンゴルトゥグルグ

The モンゴルトゥグルグ is the currency of モンゴル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular モンゴルトゥグルグ exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolia Tughrik is MNT, and the currency symbol is ₮. Below, you'll find モンゴルトゥグルグ rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

モンゴルトゥグルグ Stats

Nameモンゴルトゥグルグ
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Möngö
Minor unit symbolMöngö
Top MNT conversionMNT to USD
Top MNT chartMNT to USD chart

モンゴルトゥグルグ Profile

NicknamesTögrög
CoinsFreq used: ₮20, ₮50, ₮100, ₮200, ₮500
Bank notesFreq used: ₮10, ₮20, ₮100, ₮500, ₮1000, ₮5000, ₮10000, ₮20000
Central bankBank of Mongolia
Users
モンゴル

Why are you interested in MNT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MNT email updatesGet MNT rates on my phoneGet a MNT currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07467
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.452
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903797
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.507
AUD / USD0.667047

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%