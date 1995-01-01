mnt
MNT - Mongoolse tugrik

The Mongoolse tugrik is the currency of Mongolië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongoolse tugrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolia Tughrik is MNT, and the currency symbol is ₮. Below, you'll find Mongoolse tugrik rates and a currency converter.

Mongoolse tugrik Stats

NameMongoolse tugrik
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Möngö
Minor unit symbolMöngö
Top MNT conversionMNT to USD
Top MNT chartMNT to USD chart

Mongoolse tugrik Profile

NicknamesTögrög
CoinsFreq used: ₮20, ₮50, ₮100, ₮200, ₮500
Bank notesFreq used: ₮10, ₮20, ₮100, ₮500, ₮1000, ₮5000, ₮10000, ₮20000
Central bankBank of Mongolia
Users
Mongolië

