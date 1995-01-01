lbp
LBP - Libanesisches Pfund

The Libanesisches Pfund is the currency of Libanon. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libanesisches Pfund exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanon Pound is LBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libanesisches Pfund rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Libanesisches Pfund Stats

NameLibanesisches Pfund
Symbolل.ل
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top LBP conversionLBP to USD
Top LBP chartLBP to USD chart

Libanesisches Pfund Profile

CoinsFreq used: ل.ل250, ل.ل500
Rarely used: ل.ل50, ل.ل100
Bank notesFreq used: ل.ل1000, ل.ل5000, ل.ل10000, ل.ل20000, ل.ل50000, ل.ل100000
Central bankBangue du Liban
Users
Libanon

Why are you interested in LBP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LBP email updatesGet LBP rates on my phoneGet a LBP currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07455
GBP / EUR1,18060
USD / JPY161,431
GBP / USD1,26862
USD / CHF0,903626
USD / CAD1,36775
EUR / JPY173,466
AUD / USD0,666633

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %