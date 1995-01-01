lbp
LBP - Libanesiskt pund

The Libanesiskt pund is the currency of Libanon. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libanesiskt pund exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanon Pound is LBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libanesiskt pund rates and a currency converter.

Libanesiskt pund Stats

NameLibanesiskt pund
Symbolل.ل
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top LBP conversionLBP to USD
Top LBP chartLBP to USD chart

Libanesiskt pund Profile

CoinsFreq used: ل.ل250, ل.ل500
Rarely used: ل.ل50, ل.ل100
Bank notesFreq used: ل.ل1000, ل.ل5000, ل.ل10000, ل.ل20000, ل.ل50000, ل.ل100000
Central bankBangue du Liban
Users
Libanon

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07273
GBP / EUR1,18074
USD / JPY161,532
GBP / USD1,26661
USD / CHF0,904653
USD / CAD1,37035
EUR / JPY173,279
AUD / USD0,665782

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %