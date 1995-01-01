lbp
LBP - 黎巴嫩鎊

The 黎巴嫩鎊 is the currency of 黎巴嫩. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 黎巴嫩鎊 exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanon Pound is LBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 黎巴嫩鎊 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

黎巴嫩鎊 Stats

Name黎巴嫩鎊
Symbolل.ل
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top LBP conversionLBP to USD
Top LBP chartLBP to USD chart

黎巴嫩鎊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ل.ل250, ل.ل500
Rarely used: ل.ل50, ل.ل100
Bank notesFreq used: ل.ل1000, ل.ل5000, ل.ل10000, ل.ل20000, ل.ل50000, ل.ل100000
Central bankBangue du Liban
Users
黎巴嫩

Why are you interested in LBP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LBP email updatesGet LBP rates on my phoneGet a LBP currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07482
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.418
GBP / USD1.26890
USD / CHF0.903612
USD / CAD1.36742
EUR / JPY173.495
AUD / USD0.666936

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%