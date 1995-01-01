lbp
LBP - 黎巴嫩镑

The 黎巴嫩镑 is the currency of 黎巴嫩. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 黎巴嫩镑 exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanon Pound is LBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 黎巴嫩镑 rates and a currency converter.

黎巴嫩镑 Stats

Name黎巴嫩镑
Symbolل.ل
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top LBP conversionLBP to USD
Top LBP chartLBP to USD chart

黎巴嫩镑 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ل.ل250, ل.ل500
Rarely used: ل.ل50, ل.ل100
Bank notesFreq used: ل.ل1000, ل.ل5000, ل.ل10000, ل.ل20000, ل.ل50000, ل.ل100000
Central bankBangue du Liban
Users
黎巴嫩

