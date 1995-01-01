lbp
LBP - Livre libanaise

The Livre libanaise is the currency of Liban. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre libanaise exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanon Pound is LBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre libanaise rates and a currency converter.

Livre libanaise Stats

NameLivre libanaise
Symbolل.ل
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top LBP conversionLBP to USD
Top LBP chartLBP to USD chart

Livre libanaise Profile

CoinsFreq used: ل.ل250, ل.ل500
Rarely used: ل.ل50, ل.ل100
Bank notesFreq used: ل.ل1000, ل.ل5000, ل.ل10000, ل.ل20000, ل.ل50000, ل.ل100000
Central bankBangue du Liban
Users
Liban

