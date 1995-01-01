LBP - Livre libanaise

The Livre libanaise is the currency of Liban. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre libanaise exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanon Pound is LBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre libanaise rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Livre libanaise
|Symbol
|ل.ل
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Piastre
|Minor unit symbol
|Piastre
|Top LBP conversion
|LBP to USD
|Top LBP chart
|LBP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ل.ل250, ل.ل500
Rarely used: ل.ل50, ل.ل100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ل.ل1000, ل.ل5000, ل.ل10000, ل.ل20000, ل.ل50000, ل.ل100000
|Central bank
|Bangue du Liban
|Users
Liban
Liban
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LBP email updatesGet LBP rates on my phoneGet a LBP currency data API for my business