lbp
LBP - الجنيه اللبناني

The الجنيه اللبناني is the currency of لبنان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجنيه اللبناني exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanon Pound is LBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find الجنيه اللبناني rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الجنيه اللبناني Stats

Nameالجنيه اللبناني
Symbolل.ل
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top LBP conversionLBP to USD
Top LBP chartLBP to USD chart

الجنيه اللبناني Profile

CoinsFreq used: ل.ل250, ل.ل500
Rarely used: ل.ل50, ل.ل100
Bank notesFreq used: ل.ل1000, ل.ل5000, ل.ل10000, ل.ل20000, ل.ل50000, ل.ل100000
Central bankBangue du Liban
Users
لبنان

Why are you interested in LBP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LBP email updatesGet LBP rates on my phoneGet a LBP currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠١٨
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٠٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٢٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٧٥
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٥٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٧٠١

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜