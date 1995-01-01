lbp
LBP - Libra libanesa

The Libra libanesa is the currency of Líbano. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra libanesa exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanon Pound is LBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra libanesa rates and a currency converter.

Libra libanesa Stats

NameLibra libanesa
Symbolل.ل
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top LBP conversionLBP to USD
Top LBP chartLBP to USD chart

Libra libanesa Profile

CoinsFreq used: ل.ل250, ل.ل500
Rarely used: ل.ل50, ل.ل100
Bank notesFreq used: ل.ل1000, ل.ل5000, ل.ل10000, ل.ل20000, ل.ل50000, ل.ل100000
Central bankBangue du Liban
Users
Líbano

