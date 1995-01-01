cop
COP - Kolumbianischer Peso

The Kolumbianischer Peso is the currency of Kolumbien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kolumbianischer Peso exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Kolumbianischer Peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Kolumbianischer Peso Stats

NameKolumbianischer Peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

Kolumbianischer Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
Kolumbien

Why are you interested in COP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to COP email updatesGet COP rates on my phoneGet a COP currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07467
GBP / EUR1,18057
USD / JPY161,452
GBP / USD1,26872
USD / CHF0,903797
USD / CAD1,36740
EUR / JPY173,507
AUD / USD0,667047

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %