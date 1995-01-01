cop
COP - Colombiansk peso

The Colombiansk peso is the currency of Colombia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colombiansk peso exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Colombiansk peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Colombiansk peso Stats

NameColombiansk peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

Colombiansk peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
Colombia

Why are you interested in COP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to COP email updatesGet COP rates on my phoneGet a COP currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07454
GBP / EUR1,18039
USD / JPY161,438
GBP / USD1,26837
USD / CHF0,903824
USD / CAD1,36789
EUR / JPY173,471
AUD / USD0,666692

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %