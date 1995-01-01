cop
COP - البيزو الكولومبي

The البيزو الكولومبي is the currency of كولومبيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البيزو الكولومبي exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find البيزو الكولومبي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

البيزو الكولومبي Stats

Nameالبيزو الكولومبي
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

البيزو الكولومبي Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
كولومبيا

Why are you interested in COP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to COP email updatesGet COP rates on my phoneGet a COP currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٩٥
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٣
USD / JPY١٦١٫٥٣١
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٨٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٢٩٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٨٢٩
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٧٦
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٤٧٤

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜