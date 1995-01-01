cop
COP - コロンビアペソ

The コロンビアペソ is the currency of コロンビア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular コロンビアペソ exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find コロンビアペソ rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

コロンビアペソ Stats

Nameコロンビアペソ
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

コロンビアペソ Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
コロンビア

Why are you interested in COP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to COP email updatesGet COP rates on my phoneGet a COP currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07466
GBP / EUR1.18058
USD / JPY161.463
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903866
USD / CAD1.36749
EUR / JPY173.517
AUD / USD0.667000

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%