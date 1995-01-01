cop
COP - Peso colombiano

The Peso colombiano is the currency of Colômbia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso colombiano exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso colombiano rates and a currency converter.

Peso colombiano Stats

NamePeso colombiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

Peso colombiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
Colômbia

