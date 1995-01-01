cop
COP - Peso colombien

The Peso colombien is the currency of Colombie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso colombien exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso colombien rates and a currency converter.

Peso colombien Stats

NamePeso colombien
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

Peso colombien Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
Colombie

