cop
COP - Peso colombiano

The Peso colombiano is the currency of Colombia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso colombiano exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso colombiano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Peso colombiano Stats

NamePeso colombiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

Peso colombiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
Colombia

Why are you interested in COP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to COP email updatesGet COP rates on my phoneGet a COP currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07466
GBP / EUR1,18058
USD / JPY161,463
GBP / USD1,26872
USD / CHF0,903866
USD / CAD1,36749
EUR / JPY173,517
AUD / USD0,667000

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%