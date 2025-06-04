  1. Home
Complete All Fields

Beginning January 1, 2020 verified California residents will have the right:

  • To receive disclosure about our data collection practices and the specific information we have collected about you during the past 12 months.
  • To receive a list of the categories of personal information sold and the category of third party recipients and a list of the categories of personal information that we disclosed for a business purpose during the past 12 months.
  • To request that we not sell personal information about you, and
  • To request that we delete (and direct our service providers to delete) your personal information subject to certain exceptions.

To respond to your request we will need to collect information from you to verify your identity and to enable us to link the information we hold to your verified identity. The verification process helps ensure that we are honouring your requests for information about you, and not about someone else. You must be 18 years of age or older to make a request; if you are under 18, your parent or legal guardian must make the request on your behalf.

What type of request would you like to make?

I am

Consumer Information

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Verification declaration

For requests for specific information about you and for deletion of your information please print, complete, sign, scan and upload the Verification Declaration (click here to download)

No files currently selected

Notice to current, former and prospective employees of Xe: The CCPA does not apply to information that we collect from you related to your capacity as an applicant or current or former employee of Xe. Please read our privacy policy to understand the information we collect, its sources and uses and how we share it.