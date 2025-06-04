IBAN Country List

  1. Начало
The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Андора
ae
AE -
Обединени арабски емирства
al
AL -
Албания
at
AT -
Австрия
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Азербайджан
B
ba
BA -
Босна и Херцеговина
be
BE -
Белгия
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
България
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Сен Бартелеми
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Бразилия
bh
BH -
Бахрейн
C
ch
CH -
Швейцария
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Коста Рика
cy
CY -
Кипър
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Чехия
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Германия
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Дания
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Доминиканска република
E
ee
EE -
Естония
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Испания
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Финландия
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Фарьорски острови
fr
FR -
Франция
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Обединено кралство
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Грузия
gf
GF -
Френска Гвиана
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Гибралтар
gl
GL -
Гренландия
gp
GP -
Гваделупа
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Гърция
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Гватемала
H
hr
HR -
Хърватия
hu
HU -
Унгария
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Ирландия
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Израел
is
IS -
Исландия
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Италия
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Йордания
K
kw
KW -
Кувейт
kz
KZ -
Казахстан
L
lb
LB -
Ливан
lc
LC -
Сейнт Лусия
li
LI -
Лихтенщайн
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Литва
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Люксембург
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Латвия
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Монако
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Молдова
me
ME -
Черна гора
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Сен Мартен
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Македония
mq
MQ -
Мартиника
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Мавритания
mt
MT -
Малта
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Мавриций
N
nc
NC -
Нова Каледония
nl
NL -
Нидерландия
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Норвегия
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Френска Полинезия
pk
PK -
Пакистан
pl
PL -
Полша
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Сен Пиер и Микелон
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Палестина
pt
PT -
Португалия
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Катар
R
re
RE -
Реюнион
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Румъния
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Сърбия
S
sa
SA -
Саудитска Арабия
se
SE -
Швеция
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Словения
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
Сан Марино
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Словакия
(SEPA)
st
ST -
Сао Томе и Принсипи
T
tf
TF -
Френски южни територии
tn
TN -
Тунис
tr
TR -
Турция
V
vg
VG -
Британски Вирджински острови
W
wf
WF -
Уолис и Футуна
Y
yt
YT -
Майот
(SEPA)

