Manage My Account

We place the highest importance on ensuring the security of your information, which is why we’re using two-factor authentication (2FA). Under two-factor authentication, two forms of ID are required in order to confirm an action. This could be any combination of two out of the three categories below:

• Something you know (e.g. log in details)

• Something you have (e.g. phone)

• Something you are (e.g. fingerprint)

This means, for example, you could access your account using your login details and confirmation of a code sent through to your phone. This tells us that it really is you trying to complete a certain action.

What does 2FA mean for me and my transfers with Xe?

We will ask customers in the UK and Europe to verify a code at login, which we will send in a message to your phone. It’s easy to do, and the instructions will be clear on the website for you. This means that we can confirm it is you, increasing the security of your account.

Please check that the phone number on your account is correct to ensure we send the code to the right number.

Don’t worry – if you forget your password or change your phone number then you will still be able to access your account, simply follow the instructions we provide.







