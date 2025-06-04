Getting Started
Setting up your account
You’ll need an Xe account before you can send money.
Don’t worry, creating your account is quick and easy.
Sign up on our website or using our app. It’s completely free and will take just 5 minutes
We aim to make registering for your account as simple as possible. You can sign up on our website, our app, or over the phone and the process is usually completed in a few minutes.
You’ll need an email address, your personal details and we’ll ask you to supply some documents to prove your identity or address. Things like how much you’re sending and where you’re sending it from will determine the amount of information we require from you. Here’s a handy checklist of some of the things you might need to open an account with us…
A bank account and an original electronic copy of a bank statement
Government-issued identification such as a driver's license, passport, or an age of majority card
An electronic copy of a utility bill, such as an electricity bill or from a telecommunications company
An understanding of the approximate value of your foreign currency trading and transaction needs. These help us recommend services which maximise your return.
Whether you’re at home, work or on the move, Xe is always available for your international currency and money transfer needs. Xe.com serves hundreds of millions of users every year. Our mobile app is available for iOS on the App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.
Our app is packed with features, including:
Transfer money in nearly 100 currencies to over 130 countries
Monitor up to 10 currencies of your choice
Historical charts for any currency pair in the world
Customise your currency list to your priorities
Set rate alerts and receive notifications
Track your money transfer
XE’s integration with Amazon’s Alexa lets you ask about live currency rates and perform currency conversions for every world currency. This service is also available on Slack, Google Assistant and Facebook.
The XE Currency Converter for Shopify online stores enables merchants to offer their international customers up-to-date pricing in their preferred currency. XE Salesforce Connector is a must have for any business that manages Multi Currency in Salesforce and is available on Salesforce Appexchange.
Every year, many thousands of people trust XE Money Transfer to make global payments, send funds to family, pay international businesses and buy foreign real estate. You can register for this service if you live in one of the below locations (subject to change):
United States
Canada
Australia
New Zealand
United Kingdom
Austria
Belgium
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Guernsey
Ireland
Isle of Man
Italy
Jersey
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Norway
Portugal
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
If your location isn’t listed, contact us as we may still be able to assist you.
Verifying your account
We want to keep you and your money safe while you’re using Xe. One of the ways we do this is through a process called verification.
Verification is where we confirm your identity, just as you would do when registering for other financial services.
When we ask you to complete verification is determined by a number of factors, such as where you’re sending money from and how much you’re sending with us.
Typically, this process takes just a few minutes. Don’t worry. We’re here to help guide you through the process.
Why do you need to verify me?
We have a legal obligation to make sure you're genuinely who you say you are. It's as simple as that.
The information we gather during the verification process is used to protect the interests of Xe and our clients against financial crime.
How does it work?
As part of this essential process to prove you are who you say you are, we will sometimes ask you to provide a proof of identity and a selfie.
Occasionally, we will also need some additional information, such as a proof of address document or source of funds.
What we will need from you can depend on a number of factors, such as:
- The size of your transfer
- The country you are sending your money to
- The country you are sending your money from
All of this can be supplied online or in the app and we’ll check this to confirm your identity using safe and secure third-party verification services.
In most cases these checks are completed in real time and you’ll be ready to send money within a few short moments.
What documents will you need from me?
Our verification process will always explain what is required and how to provide it.
To ensure we can get you verified as quickly as possible and get your transfer confirmed, please also note the following tips:
- We can only accept images in colour
- Scanned copies will not be accepted on our platform
- We need to be able to see everything, so please ensure your image and information is not blurry and nothing is covered up
- If there’s information on the reverse side of your document, we’ll also need to see that
Please see below the specific requirements for your region.
Australia & New Zealand
If you're prompted for a valid identity document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:
- Your valid passport (the photo and signature pages)
- Australia or New Zealand’s driver’s licence
- National identity card (if photo is attached)
If you're prompted for a valid address document, we can accept any colour copies of the following (dated within the last 12 months):
- Utility bill
- Letter from a government agency
- Council rates notice or valuation
- Statement from any bank, building society or credit union
We're unable to accept any of the following:
- Credit card statement
- Mobile phone bills
Canada
If you're prompted for a valid identity document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:
- Canadian driver’s license
- Your passport (the photo and signature pages)
- National identity card (if photo is attached)
We're unable to accept any of the following:
- Canada Pension Plan statement of contributions
- Original birth certificate
- Marriage certificate
- Divorce document
- Citizenship certificate
If you're prompted for a valid address document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:
- Any statement issued by a Canadian government body (federal, provincial, territorial or municipal)
- CRA Notice of Assessment
- GST refund letter
- Utility bill (electricity, water, telecommunications, internet) dated within the last 3 months
- T4 statement
- Investment account statements (RRSP, GIC, etc.)
We're unable to accept any of the following:
- Credit card statement
- Insurance document
- Old lease agreement
European Union
If you're prompted for a valid identity document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:
- Your passport (the photo and signature pages)
- A photo driver’s licence
- National identity card (if photo is attached)
If you're prompted for a valid address document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:
- Utility bill (dated within the last three months)
- Bank statement (dated within the last three months)
- Local or national tax authorities letter
- A solicitor’s letter confirming completion of recent house purchase
We're unable to accept any of the following:
- Provisional driving licence
- Credit card statements
UK
If you're prompted for a valid identity document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:
- Your passport (the photo and signature pages)
- A photo driver’s licence
- National identity card (if photo is attached)
If you're prompted for a valid address document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:
- Utility bill (dated within the last three months)
- Bank statement (dated within the last three months)
- Council tax bill (for the current tax year)
- Income tax self-assessment letters
- Local or national tax authorities letter
- Electoral register entry
We're unable to accept any of the following:
- Provisional driving licence
- Credit card statements
USA
If you're prompted for a valid identity document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:
- State Identification card
- Driver's license
- Your passport (the photo and signature pages)
If you're prompted for a valid address document, we can accept any colour copies of the following:
- Utility bill (dated within the last 3 months)
- Current lease agreement
- Bank statement of a checking or savings account (dated within the last 3 months)
- Any statement issued by a US government body (federal or state)
We're unable to accept any of the following:
- Credit card statement
- Insurance document
- Old lease agreement
What is a 'selfie' and why do I need to take one?
A 'selfie' is a digital photo of yourself. Some of our checks can only happen once we have both a picture of your proof of identity, as well as a picture of you.
To do this, simply follow these steps:
Select your document which you will use for verification
Take a picture of that document
Next, take a selfie, ensuring your face is inside the selected area. Please also ensure:
- You keep a straight face
- You aren't wearing any glasses
That’s it. You should be up and running shortly.
This isn't my first transaction, why am I being asked to do this now?
To help you get your transaction completed as quickly as possible, we now stagnate our due diligence process.
This means that from time to time, we may need to ask you for more information to support your transactions.
As you continue to transfer with us, we may ask you for information such as the source of your funds, some more information about who you are or the purpose of your transfer.
By doing this, we ensure that you don’t have to deal with anything that is not strictly necessary for your purposes.
I don't have these documents with me, can I do it later?
We appreciate that these checks can sometimes appear at inopportune moments, and often you may not have these documents on hand.
Don’t worry. You can always select ‘do this later’ and come back to it at a more convenient time.
If you’ve selected this option and are looking to upload your documents, head to Track, where you should see an option to upload your required verification documents.
Using Xe
We want to make using Xe as simple and enjoyable as possible.
Whether it’s for business, shopping, or travel, XE’s currency tools are free and easy to use. Try the web’s most used currency calculator- the XE Currency Converter.
With our Currency Update Service, you can keep up to date with forex news and learn about every world currency in our Encyclopedia. Plus, you can take the same trusted rates on-the-go with our XE Currency mobile apps.
Rate Alerts are useful if you want to know when a pair of currencies, like US Dollar to Euro, reach a target rate. Set up a rate alert for a currency pair and we send you a push notification, and an email if you choose, when your currencies reach your target rate.
We don’t just have the information on today’s rates. If you’re looking to view the history of a currency’s value for future market analysis, we can help you with that as well. We keep historic currency data in easy-to-read, interactive charts that can tell you every move a currency has made within the last 10 years.
Head to our blog to read all about how we can help with your personal or business needs on Xe. We provide articles on topics such as money transfer, personal finance, travel, business, relocating, currency news and more.
Rate Alerts are available on our app and website. To set up a Rate Alert in the app, you must register on your device by tapping the bell icon at the top right of the screen.
After creating your account and verifying your email, enter the rate alert screen by tapping bell icon and tap the + to create your alert. Select the currency pairs with the amount you expect it to reach to set the alert. You can either use the slider to select your chosen amount or enter it manually using your keyboard.
You can sign up on our web experience by visiting the XE Rate Alert page in our tools section and following the instructions.
To organise your alerts, you can give a nickname to your currency pair selection. We offer push notifications on our app in addition to email notifications, which are the standard way of receiving alerts on the web. In the app, head to profile, followed by settings, and finally notifications to manage your preferences.
Try accessing the website from another computer or a mobile device such as your phone. You should also attempt to gain access through a different browser. Our website works best on Google Chrome.
If you’re still having trouble visiting the page, then there’s either an issue with your network or the website itself. Check your network connection and router to ensure you have access to the internet. If you’re connected but still can’t view the Xe website, there's likely to be a technical issue and our engineers will be working to resolve the problem.
We a provide safe, secure and fast money transfer service to countries all over the world. Your location will determine exactly which options are available to you.
The following countries are available for the majority of people (subject to change). If you don’t see your country listed, contact us and we’ll see if we can help you send your money.
Albania, Albanian lek (ALL)
Algeria, Algerian dinar (DZD)
Anguilla, Eastern Caribbean dollar (XCD)
Antigua, Eastern Caribbean dollar (XCD)
Argentina, Argentine peso (ARS)
Armenia, Armenian dram (AMD)
Australia, Australian dollar (AUD)
Austria, Euro (EUR)
Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani manat (AZN)
Bahamas, The, Bahamian dollar (BSD)
Bahrain, Bahraini dinar (BHD)
Bangladesh, Bangladeshi taka (BDT)
Barbados, Barbadian dollar (BBD)
Barbuda, Eastern Caribbean dollar (XCD)
Bhutan, Bhutanese ngultrum (BTN)
Bolivia, Bolivian boliviano (BOB)
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bosnia and Herzegovina convertible mark (BAM)
Botswana, Botswana pula (BWP)
Brunei, Brunei dollar (BND)
Bulgaria, Bulgarian lev (BGN)
Canada, Canadian dollar (CAD)
Cape Verde, Cape Verdean escudo (CVE)
Chile, Chilean peso (CLP)
Colombia, Colombian peso (COP)
Costa Rica, Costa Rican colón (CRC)
Croatia, Croatian kuna (HRK)
Cyprus, Euro (EUR)
Czech Republic, Czech koruna (CZK)
Denmark, Danish krone (DKK)
Djibouti, Djiboutian franc (DJF)
Dominican Republic, Dominican peso (DOP)
Estonia, Euro (EUR)
Fiji, Fijan dollar (FJD)
Finland, Euro (EUR)
France, EUR (EUR)
French Polynesia, CFP franc (XPF)
Gambia, The, Gambian dalasi (GMD)
Georgian, Georgian lari (GEL)
Germany, Euro (EUR)
Ghana, Ghanaian cedi (GHS)
Guatemala, Guatemalan quetzal (GTQ)
Guinea, Guinean franc (GNF)
Honduras, Honduran lempira (HNL)
Hong Kong, Hong Kong dollar (HKD)
Hungary, Hungarian forint (HUF)
India, Indian rupee (INR)
Indonesia, Indonesian rupiah (IDR)
Ireland, Euro (EUR)
Italy, Euro (EUR)
Israel, Israeli new shekel (ILS)
Jamaica, Jamaican dollar (JMD)
Japan, Japanese yen (JPY)
Jordan, Jordanian dollar (JOD)
Kazakhstan, Kazakhstani tenge (KZT)
Kenya, Kenyan shilling (KES)
Korea, South, South Korean won (KRW)
Kuwait, Kuwaiti dinar (KWD)
Latvia, Euro (EUR)
Lesotho, Lesotho loti (LSL)
Lithuania, Euro (EUR)
Luxembourg, Euro (EUR)
Madagascar, Malagasy ariary (MGA)
Malawi, Malawian kwacha (MWK)
Malaysia, Malaysian ringgit (MYR)
Malta, Euro (EUR)
Mauritius, Mauritian rupee (MUR)
Mexico, Mexican peso (MXN)
Morocco, Moroccan dirham (MAD)
Mozambique, Mozambican metical (MZN)
Namibia, Namibian dollar (NAD)
Nepal, Nepalese rupee (NPR)
Netherlands, Euro (EUR)
New Zealand, New Zealand dollar (NZD)
North Macedonia, Macedonian denar (MKD)
Norway, Norwegian krone (NOK)
Oman, Omani rial (OMR)
Pakistan, Pakistani rupee (PKR)
Papua New Guinea, Papua New Guinean kina (PGK)
Paraguay, Paraguayan guaraní (PYG)
Peru, Peruvian sol (PEN)
Philippines, The, Philippine peso (PHP)
Poland, Polish złoty (PLN)
Portugal, Euro (EUR)
Qatar, Qatari riyal (QAR)
Romania, Romanian leu (RON)
Russia, Russian ruble (RUB)
Rwanda, Rwandan franc (RWF)
Samoa, Samoan tālā (WST)
Serbia, Serbian dinar (RSD)
Singapore, Singapore dollar (SGD)
Slovakia, Euro (EUR)
Slovenia, Euro (EUR)
Solomon Islands, Solomon Islands dollar (SBD)
South Africa, South African rand (ZAR)
Spain, Euro (EUR)
Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan rupee (LKR)
Suriname, Surinamese dollar (SRD)
Sweden, Swedish krona (SEK)
Switzerland, Swiss franc (CHF)
Taiwan, New Taiwan dollar (TWD)
Tajikistani, Tajikistani somoni (TJS)
Tanzania, Tanzanian shilling (TZS)
Thailand, Thai baht (THB)
Tonga, Tongan paʻanga (TOP)
Trinidad and Tobago, Trinidad and Tobago dollar (TTD)
Tunisia, Tunisian dinar (TND)
Turkey, Turkish lira (TRY)
Uganda, Ugandan shilling (UGX)
United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates dirham (AED)
United Kingdom, British pound (GBP)
United States, United States dollar, USD
Uruguay, Uruguayan peso, UYU
Vanuatu, Vanuatu vatu (VUV)
Vietnam, Vietnamese đồng (VND)
We trade in nearly 100 currencies so you can send money to over 130 countries. Use the Xe Currency Converter to get the mid-market rate for your currency pair of choice or receive our send rate when sending your money.
Here's a list of our supported currencies (subject to change). Contact us if you don't see the one you're looking for and we'll try to help you arrange your transfer.
Albanian lek (ALL)
Algerian dinar (DZD)
Argentine peso (ARS)
Armenian dram (AMD)
Australian dollar (AUD)
Azerbaijani manat (AZN)
Bahamian dollar (BSD)
Bahraini dinar (BHD)
Bangladeshi taka (BDT)
Barbadian dollar (BBD
Bhutanese ngultrum (BTN)
Bolivian boliviano (BOB)
Bosnia and Herzegovina convertible mark (BAM)
Botswana pula (BWP)
Brunei dollar (BND)
Bulgarian lev (BGN)
Canadian dollar (CAD)
Cape Verdean escudo (CVE)
Chilean peso (CLP)
Colombian peso (COP)
CFP franc (XPF)
Costa Rican colón (CRC)
Croatian kuna (HRK)
Czech koruna (CZK)
Danish krone (DKK)
Djiboutian franc (DJF)
Dominican peso (DOP)
Eastern Caribbean dollar (XCD)
Euro (EUR)
Fijan dollar (FJD)
Gambian dalasi (GMD)
Georgian lari (GEL)
Ghanaian cedi (GHS)
Guatemalan quetzal (GTQ)
Guinean franc (GNF)
Honduran lempira (HNL)
Hong Kong dollar (HKD)
Hungarian forint (HUF)
Indian rupee (INR)
Indonesian rupiah (IDR)
Israeli new shekel (ILS)
Jamaican dollar (JMD)
Japanese yen (JPY)
Jordanian dollar (JOD)
Kazakhstani tenge (KZT)
Kenyan shilling (KES)
South, South Korean won (KRW)
Kuwaiti dinar (KWD)
Lesotho loti (LSL)
Malagasy ariary (MGA)
Malawian kwacha (MWK)
Malaysian ringgit (MYR)
Mauritian rupee (MUR)
Mexican peso (MXN)
Moroccan dirham (MAD)
Mozambican metical (MZN)
Namibian dollar (NAD)
Nepalese rupee (NPR)
New Zealand dollar (NZD)
Macedonian denar (MKD)
Norwegian krone (NOK)
Omani rial (OMR)
Pakistani rupee (PKR)
Papua New Guinean kina (PGK)
Paraguayan guaraní (PYG)
Peruvian sol (PEN)
Philippine peso (PHP)
Polish złoty (PLN)
Qatari riyal (QAR)
Romanian leu (RON)
Russian ruble (RUB)
Rwandan franc (RWF)
Samoan tālā (WST)
Serbian dinar (RSD)
Singapore dollar (SGD)
Solomon Islands dollar (SBD)
South African rand (ZAR)
Sri Lankan rupee (LKR)
Surinamese dollar (SRD)
Swedish krona (SEK)
Swiss franc (CHF)
New Taiwan dollar (TWD)
Tajikistani somoni (TJS)
Tanzanian shilling (TZS)
Thai baht (THB)
Tongan paʻanga (TOP)
Trinidad and Tobago dollar (TTD)
Tunisian dinar (TND)
Turkish lira (TRY)
Ugandan shilling (UGX)
United Arab Emirates dirham (AED)
British pound (GBP)
United States dollar, USD
Uruguayan peso, UYU
Vanuatu vatu (VUV)
Vietnamese đồng (VND)
Absolutely. We encourage you to use Touch ID to make your account as secure as possible. Not to mention, it makes it quick and easy to log in and out when using the app!
There’s a few simple steps to follow to activate Touch ID:
Open the app and sign in to your account
Click the Profile icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen
Choose Settings and navigate to Security
Use the slider to turn on Touch ID
WorldFirst is closing its support for private clients.
Xe, however, is open for personal transfers and we're delighted to help you make your international money transfers.
Why has WorldFirst closed?
WorldFirst has decided to focus on its business services and therefore will discontinue its private client service. You can make and receive transfers as normal up until April 10.
What rates can you offer me?
If you register by 10 April 2021, we can match the rates offered by WorldFirst for your first two years with us.
What do I need to do?
You can continue to make transfers on your WorldFirst account until your closure date. This specific date was emailed to you in February. Please ensure you withdraw any remaining balance from your account before it closes.
Your regular transfers with WorldFirst will stop after your account closes, but you'll need to stop any standing orders or repeat payments to WorldFirst. Click here to see how to set up a new regular transfer with Xe.
If you wish to retain any transaction or statement information from WorldFirst, you should download these as soon as possible.
What will happen to my existing forward contracts or market orders?
A WorldFirst forward contract will not extend beyond the closure date of your private client account.
Market order(s) will be valid up until the closure date. WorldFirst will cancel any outstanding orders beyond that date.
Don’t worry though as we offer both of these products, making your transition from WorldFirst to Xe a seamless process. Click here to find out more information about our market orders, or read more about our forward contracts here.
Business account setup
Create a business account online using our secure web platform. Business accounts are currently only available using our website and are not supported by our app.
Registration is a simple process and you can follow these steps:
Head to xe.com/business and click the Get a Free Account button
Give us your email address and select a password
Fill in some basic company information about the business you want to register
Enter your own personal details
Tell us some basic information about how you intend to use the service (e.g. currency pairings you’re interested in, how much money you think you’ll be sending etc.)
Agree to the terms and conditions
Await approval from a member of our team
We take your security and safety very seriously and, much like with personal accounts, we must verify your business account before approving your registration and allowing you to begin using our services.
No business accounts will automatically be approved after registration. We review every application to meet regulatory requirements and to help us identify the best service for your company. Expect to hear from us by email or phone shortly after completing the online process to complete the next steps.
How the verification process works can vary depending on factors such as where you’re located, the nature of your business and the amount you’re looking to trade with us. All applications are handled with care and are given full consideration by our team. We may ask for some additional information and documents at this time.
Once you’ve completed the registration and verification process, you’re ready to go!