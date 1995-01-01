xpt
XPT - أوقية بلاتينيوم

The أوقية بلاتينيوم is the currency of بلاتينيوم. Our currency rankings show that the most popular أوقية بلاتينيوم exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum is XPT. Below, you'll find أوقية بلاتينيوم rates and a currency converter.

أوقية بلاتينيوم Stats

Nameأوقية بلاتينيوم
Symbolأوقية
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPT conversionXPT to USD
Top XPT chartXPT to USD chart

أوقية بلاتينيوم Profile

Users
بلاتينيوم

