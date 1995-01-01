XPT - أوقية بلاتينيوم

The أوقية بلاتينيوم is the currency of بلاتينيوم. Our currency rankings show that the most popular أوقية بلاتينيوم exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum is XPT. Below, you'll find أوقية بلاتينيوم rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|أوقية بلاتينيوم
|Symbol
|أوقية
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XPT conversion
|XPT to USD
|Top XPT chart
|XPT to USD chart
|Users
بلاتينيوم
بلاتينيوم
I want to...Subscribe to XPT email updatesGet XPT rates on my phoneGet a XPT currency data API for my business