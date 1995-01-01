xpt
XPT - Onza de platino

The Onza de platino is the currency of Platino. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Onza de platino exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum is XPT. Below, you'll find Onza de platino rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Onza de platino Stats

NameOnza de platino
SymbolOnza
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPT conversionXPT to USD
Top XPT chartXPT to USD chart

Onza de platino Profile

Users
Platino

Why are you interested in XPT?

I want to...

Subscribe to XPT email updatesGet XPT rates on my phoneGet a XPT currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07489
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,501
GBP / USD1,26890
USD / CHF0,903774
USD / CAD1,36756
EUR / JPY173,596
AUD / USD0,666825

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %