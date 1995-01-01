XPT - Onza de platino

The Onza de platino is the currency of Platino. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Onza de platino exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum is XPT. Below, you'll find Onza de platino rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Onza de platino
|Symbol
|Onza
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XPT conversion
|XPT to USD
|Top XPT chart
|XPT to USD chart
|Users
Platino
Platino
I want to...Subscribe to XPT email updatesGet XPT rates on my phoneGet a XPT currency data API for my business
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07489
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18049
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,501
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26890
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903774
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36756
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,596
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,666825
|▼