XPT - Oncia di platino

The Oncia di platino is the currency of Platino. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Oncia di platino exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum is XPT. Below, you'll find Oncia di platino rates and a currency converter.

Oncia di platino Stats

NameOncia di platino
SymbolOncia
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPT conversionXPT to USD
Top XPT chartXPT to USD chart

Oncia di platino Profile

Users
Platino

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07491
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,471
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903679
USD / CAD1,36749
EUR / JPY173,567
AUD / USD0,667001

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%