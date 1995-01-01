XPT - Platinum Ounce

The Platinum Ounce is the currency of Platinum. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Ounces is XPT. Below, you'll find Platinum Ounce rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Platinum Ounce
|Symbol
|Ounce
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XPT conversion
|XPT to USD
|Top XPT chart
|XPT to USD chart
|Users
Platinum
Platinum
