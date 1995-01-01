xpt
XPT - Once de platine

The Once de platine is the currency of Platine. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Once de platine exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum is XPT. Below, you'll find Once de platine rates and a currency converter.

Once de platine Stats

NameOnce de platine
SymbolOnce
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPT conversionXPT to USD
Top XPT chartXPT to USD chart

Once de platine Profile

Users
Platine

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07492
GBP / EUR1,18047
USD / JPY161,466
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903717
USD / CAD1,36753
EUR / JPY173,563
AUD / USD0,667002

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %