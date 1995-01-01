XOF - الفرنك الوسط أفريقي

The الفرنك الوسط أفريقي is the currency of غرب أفريقيا المجتمع المالي الإفريقي (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الوسط أفريقي exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find الفرنك الوسط أفريقي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الفرنك الوسط أفريقي
|Symbol
|فرنك
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XOF conversion
|XOF to USD
|Top XOF chart
|XOF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: فرنك1, فرنك2, فرنك5, فرنك10, فرنك25, فرنك100, فرنك500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: فرنك500, فرنك1000, فرنك2000, فرنك5000, فرنك10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
غرب أفريقيا المجتمع المالي الإفريقي (BCEAO), بنين, بوركينا فاسو, كوت دي'فوار, غينيا بيساو, مالي, النيجر, السنغال, توجو
غرب أفريقيا المجتمع المالي الإفريقي (BCEAO), بنين, بوركينا فاسو, كوت دي'فوار, غينيا بيساو, مالي, النيجر, السنغال, توجو
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XOF email updatesGet XOF rates on my phoneGet a XOF currency data API for my business