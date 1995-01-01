xof
XOF - الفرنك الوسط أفريقي

The الفرنك الوسط أفريقي is the currency of غرب أفريقيا المجتمع المالي الإفريقي (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الوسط أفريقي exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find الفرنك الوسط أفريقي rates and a currency converter.

الفرنك الوسط أفريقي Stats

Nameالفرنك الوسط أفريقي
Symbolفرنك
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XOF conversionXOF to USD
Top XOF chartXOF to USD chart

الفرنك الوسط أفريقي Profile

CoinsFreq used: فرنك1, فرنك2, فرنك5, فرنك10, فرنك25, فرنك100, فرنك500
Bank notesFreq used: فرنك500, فرنك1000, فرنك2000, فرنك5000, فرنك10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
غرب أفريقيا المجتمع المالي الإفريقي (BCEAO), بنين, بوركينا فاسو, كوت دي'فوار, غينيا بيساو, مالي, النيجر, السنغال, توجو

