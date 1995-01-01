xof
XOF - CFA Franc

The CFA Franc is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFA Franc rates and a currency converter.

CFA Franc Stats

NameCFA Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XOF conversionXOF to USD
Top XOF chartXOF to USD chart

CFA Franc Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franc1, Franc2, Franc5, Franc10, Franc25, Franc100, Franc500
Bank notesFreq used: Franc500, Franc1000, Franc2000, Franc5000, Franc10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO), Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07362
GBP / EUR1.18060
USD / JPY161.542
GBP / USD1.26752
USD / CHF0.904680
USD / CAD1.36940
EUR / JPY173.435
AUD / USD0.665810

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%