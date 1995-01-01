XOF - CFA-Franc

xof
The CFA-Franc is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA-Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFA-Franc rates and a currency converter.

CFA-Franc Stats

NameCFA-Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XOF conversionXOF to USD
Top XOF chartXOF to USD chart

CFA-Franc Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franc1, Franc2, Franc5, Franc10, Franc25, Franc100, Franc500
Bank notesFreq used: Franc500, Franc1000, Franc2000, Franc5000, Franc10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO), Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo

