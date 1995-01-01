XOF - CFA-Franc

The CFA-Franc is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA-Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF , and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFA-Franc rates and a currency converter.