XOF - Franco CFA

The Franco CFA is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco CFA exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find Franco CFA rates and a currency converter.

Franco CFA Stats

NameFranco CFA
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XOF conversionXOF to USD
Top XOF chartXOF to USD chart

Franco CFA Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franco1, Franco2, Franco5, Franco10, Franco25, Franco100, Franco500
Bank notesFreq used: Franco500, Franco1000, Franco2000, Franco5000, Franco10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO), Benin, Burkina Faso, Costa d'Avorio, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07325
GBP / EUR1,18030
USD / JPY161,585
GBP / USD1,26676
USD / CHF0,904722
USD / CAD1,36976
EUR / JPY173,421
AUD / USD0,665699

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%