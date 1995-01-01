XOF - CFA-franc

xof
The CFA-franc is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA-franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFA-franc rates and a currency converter.

CFA-franc Stats

NameCFA-franc
Symbolfranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XOF conversionXOF to USD
Top XOF chartXOF to USD chart

CFA-franc Profile

CoinsFreq used: franc1, franc2, franc5, franc10, franc25, franc100, franc500
Bank notesFreq used: franc500, franc1000, franc2000, franc5000, franc10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO), Benin, Burkina Faso, Elfenbenskusten, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo

