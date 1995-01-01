XOF - CFA 法郎

The CFA 法郎 is the currency of 非洲金融共同体 (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA 法郎 exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF , and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFA 法郎 rates and a currency converter.