xof
XOF - CFA 法郎

The CFA 法郎 is the currency of 非洲金融共同体 (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA 法郎 exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFA 法郎 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

CFA 法郎 Stats

NameCFA 法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XOF conversionXOF to USD
Top XOF chartXOF to USD chart

CFA 法郎 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 法郎1, 法郎2, 法郎5, 法郎10, 法郎25, 法郎100, 法郎500
Bank notesFreq used: 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎2000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
非洲金融共同体 (BCEAO), 贝宁, 布基纳法索, 科特迪瓦, 几内亚比绍, 马里, 尼日尔, 塞内加尔, 多哥

Why are you interested in XOF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XOF email updatesGet XOF rates on my phoneGet a XOF currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07523
GBP / EUR1.18034
USD / JPY161.490
GBP / USD1.26913
USD / CHF0.903795
USD / CAD1.36738
EUR / JPY173.639
AUD / USD0.667258

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%