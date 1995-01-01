XOF - CFA 法郎

The CFA 法郎 is the currency of 非洲金融共同体 (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA 法郎 exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFA 法郎 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|CFA 法郎
|Symbol
|法郎
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XOF conversion
|XOF to USD
|Top XOF chart
|XOF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 法郎1, 法郎2, 法郎5, 法郎10, 法郎25, 法郎100, 法郎500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎2000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
非洲金融共同体 (BCEAO), 贝宁, 布基纳法索, 科特迪瓦, 几内亚比绍, 马里, 尼日尔, 塞内加尔, 多哥
