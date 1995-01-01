xof
XOF - 非洲財政共同體法郎

The 非洲財政共同體法郎 is the currency of 非洲金融共同體法郎區（西非國家中央银行）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 非洲財政共同體法郎 exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find 非洲財政共同體法郎 rates and a currency converter.

非洲財政共同體法郎 Stats

Name非洲財政共同體法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XOF conversionXOF to USD
Top XOF chartXOF to USD chart

非洲財政共同體法郎 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 法郎1, 法郎2, 法郎5, 法郎10, 法郎25, 法郎100, 法郎500
Bank notesFreq used: 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎2000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
非洲金融共同體法郎區（西非國家中央银行）, 貝寧, 布基納法索, 科特迪瓦, 幾內亞比紹, 馬里, 尼日爾, 塞內加爾, 多哥

