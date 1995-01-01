XOF - 非洲財政共同體法郎

The 非洲財政共同體法郎 is the currency of 非洲金融共同體法郎區（西非國家中央银行）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 非洲財政共同體法郎 exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF , and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find 非洲財政共同體法郎 rates and a currency converter.