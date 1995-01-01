XOF - 非洲財政共同體法郎

The 非洲財政共同體法郎 is the currency of 非洲金融共同體法郎區（西非國家中央银行）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 非洲財政共同體法郎 exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find 非洲財政共同體法郎 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|非洲財政共同體法郎
|Symbol
|法郎
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XOF conversion
|XOF to USD
|Top XOF chart
|XOF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 法郎1, 法郎2, 法郎5, 法郎10, 法郎25, 法郎100, 法郎500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎2000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
非洲金融共同體法郎區（西非國家中央银行）, 貝寧, 布基納法索, 科特迪瓦, 幾內亞比紹, 馬里, 尼日爾, 塞內加爾, 多哥
