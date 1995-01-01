xof
XOF - CFA-frank

The CFA-frank is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA-frank exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFA-frank rates and a currency converter.

CFA-frank Stats

NameCFA-frank
SymbolFrank
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XOF conversionXOF to USD
Top XOF chartXOF to USD chart

CFA-frank Profile

CoinsFreq used: Frank1, Frank2, Frank5, Frank10, Frank25, Frank100, Frank500
Bank notesFreq used: Frank500, Frank1000, Frank2000, Frank5000, Frank10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO), Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivoorkust, Guinee-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo

