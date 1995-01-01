XOF - CFA-frank

The CFA-frank is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA-frank exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFA-frank rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|CFA-frank
|Symbol
|Frank
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XOF conversion
|XOF to USD
|Top XOF chart
|XOF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Frank1, Frank2, Frank5, Frank10, Frank25, Frank100, Frank500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Frank500, Frank1000, Frank2000, Frank5000, Frank10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO), Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivoorkust, Guinee-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo
