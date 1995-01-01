XOF - CFAフラン

The CFAフラン is the currency of アフリカ金融共同体（BCEAO）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFAフラン exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFAフラン rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|CFAフラン
|Symbol
|フラン
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XOF conversion
|XOF to USD
|Top XOF chart
|XOF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: フラン1, フラン2, フラン5, フラン10, フラン25, フラン100, フラン500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: フラン500, フラン1000, フラン2000, フラン5000, フラン10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
アフリカ金融共同体（BCEAO）, ベナン, ブルキナファソ, コートジボワール, ギニアビサウ, マリ, ニジェール, セネガル, トーゴ
