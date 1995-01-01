xof
XOF - CFAフラン

The CFAフラン is the currency of アフリカ金融共同体（BCEAO）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFAフラン exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFAフラン rates and a currency converter.

CFAフラン Stats

NameCFAフラン
Symbolフラン
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XOF conversionXOF to USD
Top XOF chartXOF to USD chart

CFAフラン Profile

CoinsFreq used: フラン1, フラン2, フラン5, フラン10, フラン25, フラン100, フラン500
Bank notesFreq used: フラン500, フラン1000, フラン2000, フラン5000, フラン10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
アフリカ金融共同体（BCEAO）, ベナン, ブルキナファソ, コートジボワール, ギニアビサウ, マリ, ニジェール, セネガル, トーゴ

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07408
GBP / EUR1.18062
USD / JPY161.485
GBP / USD1.26809
USD / CHF0.904382
USD / CAD1.36814
EUR / JPY173.449
AUD / USD0.666509

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%