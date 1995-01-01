JOD - الدينار الأردني

The الدينار الأردني is the currency of الأردن. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدينار الأردني exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordan Dinar is JOD, and the currency symbol is JD. Below, you'll find الدينار الأردني rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الدينار الأردني
|Symbol
|دينار
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Qirsh
|Minor unit symbol
|Qirsh
|Top JOD conversion
|JOD to USD
|Top JOD chart
|JOD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Qirsh0.5, Qirsh1, Qirsh2.5, Qirsh5, Qirsh10, Qirsh25, Qirsh50, دينار1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: دينار1, دينار5, دينار10, دينار20, دينار50
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Jordan
|Users
الأردن
الأردن
