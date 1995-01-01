jod
JOD - الدينار الأردني

The الدينار الأردني is the currency of الأردن. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدينار الأردني exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordan Dinar is JOD, and the currency symbol is JD. Below, you'll find الدينار الأردني rates and a currency converter.

الدينار الأردني Stats

Nameالدينار الأردني
Symbolدينار
Minor unit1/100 = Qirsh
Minor unit symbolQirsh
Top JOD conversionJOD to USD
Top JOD chartJOD to USD chart

الدينار الأردني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Qirsh0.5, Qirsh1, Qirsh2.5, Qirsh5, Qirsh10, Qirsh25, Qirsh50, دينار1
Bank notesFreq used: دينار1, دينار5, دينار10, دينار20, دينار50
Central bankCentral Bank of Jordan
Users
الأردن

