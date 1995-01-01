jod
JOD - 約旦第納爾

The 約旦第納爾 is the currency of 約旦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 約旦第納爾 exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordan Dinar is JOD, and the currency symbol is JD. Below, you'll find 約旦第納爾 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

約旦第納爾 Stats

Name約旦第納爾
Symbol第納爾
Minor unit1/100 = Qirsh
Minor unit symbolQirsh
Top JOD conversionJOD to USD
Top JOD chartJOD to USD chart

約旦第納爾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Qirsh0.5, Qirsh1, Qirsh2.5, Qirsh5, Qirsh10, Qirsh25, Qirsh50, 第納爾1
Bank notesFreq used: 第納爾1, 第納爾5, 第納爾10, 第納爾20, 第納爾50
Central bankCentral Bank of Jordan
Users
約旦

Why are you interested in JOD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to JOD email updatesGet JOD rates on my phoneGet a JOD currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07318
GBP / EUR1.18024
USD / JPY161.585
GBP / USD1.26661
USD / CHF0.904612
USD / CAD1.36952
EUR / JPY173.410
AUD / USD0.665832

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%