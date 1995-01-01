JOD - 約旦第納爾

The 約旦第納爾 is the currency of 約旦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 約旦第納爾 exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordan Dinar is JOD, and the currency symbol is JD. Below, you'll find 約旦第納爾 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|約旦第納爾
|Symbol
|第納爾
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Qirsh
|Minor unit symbol
|Qirsh
|Top JOD conversion
|JOD to USD
|Top JOD chart
|JOD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Qirsh0.5, Qirsh1, Qirsh2.5, Qirsh5, Qirsh10, Qirsh25, Qirsh50, 第納爾1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 第納爾1, 第納爾5, 第納爾10, 第納爾20, 第納爾50
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Jordan
|Users
約旦
約旦
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to JOD email updatesGet JOD rates on my phoneGet a JOD currency data API for my business