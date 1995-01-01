jod
JOD - 约旦第纳尔

The 约旦第纳尔 is the currency of 约旦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 约旦第纳尔 exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordan Dinar is JOD, and the currency symbol is JD. Below, you'll find 约旦第纳尔 rates and a currency converter.

约旦第纳尔 Stats

Name约旦第纳尔
Symbol第纳尔
Minor unit1/100 = Qirsh
Minor unit symbolQirsh
Top JOD conversionJOD to USD
Top JOD chartJOD to USD chart

约旦第纳尔 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Qirsh0.5, Qirsh1, Qirsh2.5, Qirsh5, Qirsh10, Qirsh25, Qirsh50, 第纳尔1
Bank notesFreq used: 第纳尔1, 第纳尔5, 第纳尔10, 第纳尔20, 第纳尔50
Central bankCentral Bank of Jordan
Users
约旦

