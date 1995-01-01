JOD - 约旦第纳尔

The 约旦第纳尔 is the currency of 约旦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 约旦第纳尔 exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordan Dinar is JOD, and the currency symbol is JD. Below, you'll find 约旦第纳尔 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|约旦第纳尔
|Symbol
|第纳尔
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Qirsh
|Minor unit symbol
|Qirsh
|Top JOD conversion
|JOD to USD
|Top JOD chart
|JOD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Qirsh0.5, Qirsh1, Qirsh2.5, Qirsh5, Qirsh10, Qirsh25, Qirsh50, 第纳尔1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 第纳尔1, 第纳尔5, 第纳尔10, 第纳尔20, 第纳尔50
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Jordan
|Users
约旦
