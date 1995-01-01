jod
JOD - Dinaro giordano

The Dinaro giordano is the currency of Giordania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinaro giordano exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordan Dinar is JOD, and the currency symbol is JD. Below, you'll find Dinaro giordano rates and a currency converter.

Dinaro giordano Stats

NameDinaro giordano
SymbolDinaro
Minor unit1/100 = Qirsh
Minor unit symbolQirsh
Top JOD conversionJOD to USD
Top JOD chartJOD to USD chart

Dinaro giordano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Qirsh0.5, Qirsh1, Qirsh2.5, Qirsh5, Qirsh10, Qirsh25, Qirsh50, Dinaro1
Bank notesFreq used: Dinaro1, Dinaro5, Dinaro10, Dinaro20, Dinaro50
Central bankCentral Bank of Jordan
Users
Giordania

