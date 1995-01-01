jod
JOD - Dinar jordaniano

The Dinar jordaniano is the currency of Jordânia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar jordaniano exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordan Dinar is JOD, and the currency symbol is JD. Below, you'll find Dinar jordaniano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dinar jordaniano Stats

NameDinar jordaniano
SymbolDinar
Minor unit1/100 = Qirsh
Minor unit symbolQirsh
Top JOD conversionJOD to USD
Top JOD chartJOD to USD chart

Dinar jordaniano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Qirsh0.5, Qirsh1, Qirsh2.5, Qirsh5, Qirsh10, Qirsh25, Qirsh50, Dinar1
Bank notesFreq used: Dinar1, Dinar5, Dinar10, Dinar20, Dinar50
Central bankCentral Bank of Jordan
Users
Jordânia

Why are you interested in JOD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to JOD email updatesGet JOD rates on my phoneGet a JOD currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07489
GBP / EUR1,18048
USD / JPY161,427
GBP / USD1,26889
USD / CHF0,903693
USD / CAD1,36733
EUR / JPY173,517
AUD / USD0,667010

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%