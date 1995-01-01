JOD - Dinar jordaniano

The Dinar jordaniano is the currency of Jordânia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar jordaniano exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordan Dinar is JOD, and the currency symbol is JD. Below, you'll find Dinar jordaniano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dinar jordaniano
|Symbol
|Dinar
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Qirsh
|Minor unit symbol
|Qirsh
|Top JOD conversion
|JOD to USD
|Top JOD chart
|JOD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Qirsh0.5, Qirsh1, Qirsh2.5, Qirsh5, Qirsh10, Qirsh25, Qirsh50, Dinar1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Dinar1, Dinar5, Dinar10, Dinar20, Dinar50
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Jordan
|Users
Jordânia
