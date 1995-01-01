jod
JOD - ヨルダンディナール

The ヨルダンディナール is the currency of ヨルダン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ヨルダンディナール exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordan Dinar is JOD, and the currency symbol is JD. Below, you'll find ヨルダンディナール rates and a currency converter.

ヨルダンディナール Stats

Nameヨルダンディナール
Symbolディナール
Minor unit1/100 = Qirsh
Minor unit symbolQirsh
ヨルダンディナール Profile

CoinsFreq used: Qirsh0.5, Qirsh1, Qirsh2.5, Qirsh5, Qirsh10, Qirsh25, Qirsh50, ディナール1
Bank notesFreq used: ディナール1, ディナール5, ディナール10, ディナール20, ディナール50
Central bankCentral Bank of Jordan
Users
ヨルダン

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.435
GBP / USD1.26858
USD / CHF0.903906
USD / CAD1.36710
EUR / JPY173.475
AUD / USD0.666990

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%