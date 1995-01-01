JOD - ヨルダンディナール

The ヨルダンディナール is the currency of ヨルダン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ヨルダンディナール exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordan Dinar is JOD, and the currency symbol is JD. Below, you'll find ヨルダンディナール rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ヨルダンディナール
|Symbol
|ディナール
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Qirsh
|Minor unit symbol
|Qirsh
|Top JOD conversion
|JOD to USD
|Top JOD chart
|JOD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Qirsh0.5, Qirsh1, Qirsh2.5, Qirsh5, Qirsh10, Qirsh25, Qirsh50, ディナール1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ディナール1, ディナール5, ディナール10, ディナール20, ディナール50
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Jordan
|Users
ヨルダン
ヨルダン
