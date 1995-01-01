bsd
BSD - الدولار الباهامي

The الدولار الباهامي is the currency of جزر البهاما. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الباهامي exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamas Dollar is BSD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الباهامي rates and a currency converter.

الدولار الباهامي Stats

Nameالدولار الباهامي
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BSD conversionBSD to USD
Top BSD chartBSD to USD chart

الدولار الباهامي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent25, Cent50, $1, $20
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankThe Bahamas Central Bank
Users
جزر البهاما

