BSD - الدولار الباهامي

The الدولار الباهامي is the currency of جزر البهاما. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الباهامي exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamas Dollar is BSD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الباهامي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الدولار الباهامي
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BSD conversion
|BSD to USD
|Top BSD chart
|BSD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent25, Cent50, $1, $20
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|The Bahamas Central Bank
|Users
جزر البهاما
