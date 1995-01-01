bsd
BSD - Dollar bahaméen

The Dollar bahaméen is the currency of Bahamas. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar bahaméen exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamas Dollar is BSD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar bahaméen rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dollar bahaméen Stats

NameDollar bahaméen
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BSD conversionBSD to USD
Top BSD chartBSD to USD chart

Dollar bahaméen Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent25, Cent50, $1, $20
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankThe Bahamas Central Bank
Users
Bahamas

Why are you interested in BSD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BSD email updatesGet BSD rates on my phoneGet a BSD currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07385
GBP / EUR1,18051
USD / JPY161,477
GBP / USD1,26769
USD / CHF0,903701
USD / CAD1,36985
EUR / JPY173,402
AUD / USD0,665860

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %