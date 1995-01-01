bsd
BSD - Dollaro delle Bahamas

The Dollaro delle Bahamas is the currency of Bahamas. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro delle Bahamas exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamas Dollar is BSD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro delle Bahamas rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dollaro delle Bahamas Stats

NameDollaro delle Bahamas
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BSD conversionBSD to USD
Top BSD chartBSD to USD chart

Dollaro delle Bahamas Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent25, Cent50, $1, $20
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankThe Bahamas Central Bank
Users
Bahamas

Why are you interested in BSD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BSD email updatesGet BSD rates on my phoneGet a BSD currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07352
GBP / EUR1,18076
USD / JPY161,531
GBP / USD1,26757
USD / CHF0,904740
USD / CAD1,36945
EUR / JPY173,407
AUD / USD0,665752

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%