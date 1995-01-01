bsd
BSD - 巴哈馬元

The 巴哈馬元 is the currency of 巴哈馬. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴哈馬元 exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamas Dollar is BSD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 巴哈馬元 rates and a currency converter.

巴哈馬元 Stats

Name巴哈馬元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BSD conversionBSD to USD
Top BSD chartBSD to USD chart

巴哈馬元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent25, Cent50, $1, $20
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankThe Bahamas Central Bank
Users
巴哈馬

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07454
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.421
GBP / USD1.26829
USD / CHF0.903611
USD / CAD1.36780
EUR / JPY173.454
AUD / USD0.666655

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%