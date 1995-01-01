BSD - 巴哈马元

The 巴哈马元 is the currency of 巴哈马. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴哈马元 exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamas Dollar is BSD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 巴哈马元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|巴哈马元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BSD conversion
|BSD to USD
|Top BSD chart
|BSD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent25, Cent50, $1, $20
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|The Bahamas Central Bank
|Users
巴哈马
