BSD - 巴哈马元

The 巴哈马元 is the currency of 巴哈马. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴哈马元 exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamas Dollar is BSD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 巴哈马元 rates and a currency converter.

巴哈马元 Stats

Name巴哈马元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BSD conversionBSD to USD
Top BSD chartBSD to USD chart

巴哈马元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent25, Cent50, $1, $20
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankThe Bahamas Central Bank
Users
巴哈马

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07451
GBP / EUR1.18035
USD / JPY161.433
GBP / USD1.26830
USD / CHF0.903804
USD / CAD1.36779
EUR / JPY173.462
AUD / USD0.666618

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%