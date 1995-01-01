bsd
BSD - Bahamansk dollar

The Bahamansk dollar is the currency of Bahamas. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamansk dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamas Dollar is BSD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bahamansk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Bahamansk dollar Stats

NameBahamansk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BSD conversionBSD to USD
Top BSD chartBSD to USD chart

Bahamansk dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent25, Cent50, $1, $20
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankThe Bahamas Central Bank
Users
Bahamas

Why are you interested in BSD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BSD email updatesGet BSD rates on my phoneGet a BSD currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07327
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,599
GBP / USD1,26699
USD / CHF0,904799
USD / CAD1,36969
EUR / JPY173,438
AUD / USD0,665800

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %