BSD - Dólar bahamense

The Dólar bahamense is the currency of Bahamas. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar bahamense exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamas Dollar is BSD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar bahamense rates and a currency converter.

Dólar bahamense Stats

NameDólar bahamense
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BSD conversionBSD to USD
Top BSD chartBSD to USD chart

Dólar bahamense Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent25, Cent50, $1, $20
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankThe Bahamas Central Bank
Users
Bahamas

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07466
GBP / EUR1,18058
USD / JPY161,463
GBP / USD1,26872
USD / CHF0,903866
USD / CAD1,36749
EUR / JPY173,517
AUD / USD0,667000

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%