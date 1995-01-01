zwl
ZWL - 津巴布韋元

The 津巴布韋元 is the currency of 津巴布韋. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 津巴布韋元 rates and a currency converter.

津巴布韋元 Stats

Name津巴布韋元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

津巴布韋元 Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07463
GBP / EUR1.18068
USD / JPY161.538
GBP / USD1.26880
USD / CHF0.903913
USD / CAD1.36778
EUR / JPY173.594
AUD / USD0.666803

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%